IQIYI (IQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

IQIYI stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQIYI by 780.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQIYI by 226.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IQIYI by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

