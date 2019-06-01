Iqvia (IQV) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $136.38 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQV. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.02.

Shares of IQV opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $146.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $13,532,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,187,753 shares of company stock worth $589,529,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

