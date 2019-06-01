Iqvia (IQV) Research Coverage Started at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IQV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.02.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $146.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $13,532,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock valued at $589,529,674. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.