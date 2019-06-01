Isra Vision (ISR) PT Set at €44.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISR. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Isra Vision and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Isra Vision alerts:

ETR:ISR opened at €32.60 ($37.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.14 million and a P/E ratio of 30.07. Isra Vision has a 1-year low of €22.25 ($25.87) and a 1-year high of €61.30 ($71.28). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

Isra Vision Company Profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.