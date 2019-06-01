J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.39.

JBHT opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

