J.Jill (JILL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. J.Jill’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JILL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Get J.Jill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in J.Jill by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 709,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 58,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J.Jill by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “J.Jill (JILL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/j-jill-jill-announces-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.