Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) VP Sells $48,391.80 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $48,391.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JACK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,919. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) VP Sells $48,391.80 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-vp-sells-48391-80-in-stock.html.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.