James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in James River Group were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $44.60 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

