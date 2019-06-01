Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $240,000 in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,986,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,839,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,761,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,376,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,095,000 after buying an additional 723,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 578,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,140,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,094,000 after buying an additional 523,599 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 254,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,693.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,335. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $240,000 in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-invests-240000-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-stock.html.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.