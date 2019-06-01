Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.95 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). Agree Realty had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $450,158.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,964.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $48,712.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,772.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

