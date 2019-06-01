JOST Werke (JST) PT Set at €56.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.40 ($55.12).

ETR:JST opened at €29.65 ($34.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 12-month high of €39.15 ($45.52).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

