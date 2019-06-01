JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,666 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.65%.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

