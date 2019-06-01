JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/jpmorgan-ultra-short-municipal-income-etf-jmst-announces-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.