Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $993,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $78,976.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $862,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,521 shares of company stock worth $25,597,568 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 780.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.