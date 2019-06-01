Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,003,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 545,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 341,379 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE:KAMN opened at $55.61 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/kaman-co-kamn-shares-bought-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.