Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Total SA (TOT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. Total SA has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7128 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Total’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

