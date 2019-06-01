Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $108.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

