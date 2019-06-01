Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 33,400 Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

PLYM stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million.

Several analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

