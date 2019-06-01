KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYW shares. Noble Financial downgraded KEYW to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Get KEYW alerts:

KEYW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 348,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,720. KEYW has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KEYW will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KEYW by 42.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 277,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KEYW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in KEYW during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KEYW by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KEYW by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.