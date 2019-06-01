Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 61.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,188,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,876,347.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,853,964 shares of company stock worth $56,052,269. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

