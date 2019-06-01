Kingswood (KWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:KWG opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Kingswood has a 12-month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Get Kingswood alerts:

In related news, insider Graydon Butler purchased 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($82,320.66).

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.