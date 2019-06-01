Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 373,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 53,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 578,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 183,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268. The stock has a market cap of $852.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.47). Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

