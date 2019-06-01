KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

