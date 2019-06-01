KKR & Co Inc (KKR) is Private Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,785 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 30.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $40,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/kkr-co-inc-kkr-is-private-capital-management-llcs-2nd-largest-position.html.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.