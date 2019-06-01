Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 169.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $2,694,175. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 8,250,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,926. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

