Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 789,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of LW opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.26. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

