LatiumX Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. LatiumX has a market cap of $784,812.00 and $296,120.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. In the last week, LatiumX has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00385413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02230628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00162771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,730,619 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.