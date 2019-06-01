Lennar (LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed its industry so far this year. The U.S. housing market has been building up strength since the beginning of 2019, given declining mortgage rates and moderating home prices. Lennar remains well poised to gain from prudent land investment strategies, strength in the housing market, steady top-line performance, dynamic pricing model and operating efficiency. However, estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, thereby limiting the stock’s upside potential. However, higher construction costs and incentives are creating pressure on its margins. Also, rising land and labor costs added to the woes.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lennar has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

