Liberum Capital Increases Ramsdens (RFX) Price Target to GBX 248

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON RFX opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

