Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Director Buys $27,752.50 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.01 per share, with a total value of $27,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,946.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Aryeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Jason Aryeh acquired 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.51 per share, with a total value of $109,510.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.01 per share, with a total value of $28,002.50.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jason Aryeh acquired 202 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $22,727.02.

LGND stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 331,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.56 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 450,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,117,000 after acquiring an additional 396,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,840.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 264,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,990,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,077,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

