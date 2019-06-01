Linde (LIN) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Linde to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.51.

LIN stock opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $189.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch purchased 1,474 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,603 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,202,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

