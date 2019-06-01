Lisk Price Tops $2.06 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00024032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and ChaoEX. Lisk has a market capitalization of $241.77 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00082131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 132,500,185 coins and its circulating supply is 117,385,055 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bitbns, COSS, Poloniex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, Bit-Z, Huobi, BitBay, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coindeal, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

