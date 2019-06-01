Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 12,870 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 260 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 996 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $13,176,673. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.85. 850,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,412. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

