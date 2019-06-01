LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 540,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

