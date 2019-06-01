Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

TSE:MFI opened at C$30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$26.05 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$893.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.49999990735022 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Glen Lucien Gratton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.04, for a total value of C$108,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,137.53. Also, Senior Officer Rory A. Mcalpine sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$99,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,329.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,388 shares of company stock valued at $563,969.

Several analysts have commented on MFI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

