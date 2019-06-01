Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 534.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

