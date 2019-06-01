Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,310,000 after acquiring an additional 849,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $46,789,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,639,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,998 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $20,543,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12,718.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.32 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

