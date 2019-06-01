Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million +/-3% (Approx $645-669 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.38 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $0.13-0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.46.

MRVL stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

