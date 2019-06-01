Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,650,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,659,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,042,000 after buying an additional 214,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 212,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $164,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $542,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,519,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,834. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $80.71 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

