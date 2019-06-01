Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Reduced by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/mcdonalds-corp-mcd-position-reduced-by-aull-monroe-investment-management-corp.html.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.