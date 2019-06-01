MediBloc [MED] (MED) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,536.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.03139892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.05157188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.01328365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.01082777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00101451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.01032360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019844 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

