Medmen Enterprises (MMEN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 269,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Medmen Enterprises Company Profile (CNSX:MMEN)
MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.
