MetaMorph One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,105.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market cap of $557,817.00 and approximately $49,105.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.56 or 0.08564664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037328 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,448,117 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

