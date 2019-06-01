Mincoin Trading Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $130,527.00 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.01323387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001539 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,520,809 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.