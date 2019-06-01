Mirai Hits One Day Volume of $3,210.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Mirai has a market capitalization of $15,120.00 and approximately $3,210.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00075697 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000914 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

