Moeda Loyalty Points Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00011490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LBank, CoinBene and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $1.64 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00384556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.02210650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00162006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.