Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Stake Lowered by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 256.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.13. Movado Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,455.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

