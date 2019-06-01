Mylan NV (MYL) Holdings Reduced by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYL opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

