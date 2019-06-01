Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Trading Down 25.1%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) were down 25.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 1,960,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 780% from the average daily volume of 222,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.
The stock has a market cap of $709.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after buying an additional 259,690 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $20,104,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
