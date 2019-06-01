Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $2,003,618.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,566 shares of company stock worth $3,373,370 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

